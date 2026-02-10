Three people have been successfully prosecuted for separate fly-tipping offences and fined almost £5,500.
Wayne Cole pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates Court to dumping a large quantity of household waste at Four Lanes End, Odiham, in October last year.
Witnesses identified his vehicle and further checks, including CCTV footage, confirmed the waste had come from his property. He was fined £430 and ordered to pay £500 in costs, a £172 victim surcharge and £665 in compensation.
Paige Crunden pleaded guilty to failing to respond to legal notices and requests for information following a fly-tipping incident in Crondall in February last year.
An address was found within the dumped household waste and the council wrote to her several times with enquiries about the incident. After those attempts failed, she ignored a notice issued under Section 108 of the Environment Act 1995 requiring her to attend council offices to answer questions about the waste. Failure to comply is a criminal offence.
She was fined £153 and ordered to pay £500 in costs and a £61 victim surcharge.
Sean Ian Jeffery was found guilty of allowing his vehicle to be used to dump green waste in Pale Lane, Fleet, on four occasions in August and September 2025, all captured on CCTV.
He admitted owning the car but refused to identify the driver. After failing to attend an earlier hearing, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was fined £800 under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, which makes it an offence to dump waste without permission or allow it to be fly-tipped. He was also ordered to pay £1,500 in costs, a £320 victim surcharge and £350 in compensation.
Cllr Tina Collins, Hart District Council portfolio holder for community safety, said: “I hope these prosecutions send a clear message that we will not tolerate individuals fly-tipping in Hart. It is a crime that not only tarnishes the area but harms wildlife and the environment.”
