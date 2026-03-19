A witness appeal has been launched after a man was allegedly punched in the face and a pram containing a child was knocked over in a daylight assault near Haslemere.
Police are keen to speak to a bald man riding a fluorescent yellow mountain bike following the incident on High Street Green in Chiddingfold around 3.20pm last Tuesday.
The suspect has been described as a white male around 6ft 1ins tall with grey stubble and was wearing a maroon t-shirt at the time of the incident.
“Do you recognise this man from this description?” said a spokesperson for the police in calling for witnesses or potential dashcam or helmet cam footage.
Anyone with information should call Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45260028197.
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