The Mayor of Haslemere is inviting residents to the town’s annual Charity Gala, taking place on February 21, 2026, at Haslemere Hall.
Tickets are priced at £75 per person and include a welcome drink, canapés, and a two-course meal with wine. Guests will also enjoy dancing to The Replays, a 60s cover band, and a fully stocked bar.
The gala aims to raise funds for two local organisations making a real difference in the community: The Friends of the Royal Surrey Cancer & Surgical Innovation Centre and The First Hindhead Scouts.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.