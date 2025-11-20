Dance, dine, and make a difference — Haslemere’s Mayor is hosting a Charity Gala to support local causes.

The Mayor of Haslemere is inviting residents to the town’s annual Charity Gala, taking place on February 21, 2026, at Haslemere Hall.

Tickets are priced at £75 per person and include a welcome drink, canapés, and a two-course meal with wine. Guests will also enjoy dancing to The Replays, a 60s cover band, and a fully stocked bar.

The gala aims to raise funds for two local organisations making a real difference in the community: The Friends of the Royal Surrey Cancer & Surgical Innovation Centre and The First Hindhead Scouts.

Tickets are available online at Haslemere Town Council