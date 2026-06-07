The number of children in care in Hampshire has stayed steady over the past year, but new figures show a shift towards older teenagers, alongside a fall in unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.
New figures from Hampshire County Council show there were 1,711 children in care in May 2026, up by 21 compared with the year before.
Of these, 118 were unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, down by around 30.
While the overall number of children in care has remained steady, the age profile has shifted, with half now aged 13 or over. The smallest group remains children under five.
The data also shows a rise in children recorded as being from ‘Black’, ‘Black British’ and ‘other ethnic backgrounds’, increasing from 44 to 123 in a year.
Most of this increase is among boys aged 16 and 17, many of whom have recently arrived in the UK and are being supported through specialist services.
Most unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in Hampshire are aged 15 to 17. The largest group is from Sudan, followed by Iran and Afghanistan.
Although fewer unaccompanied children are in care overall, those arriving tend to be older teenagers, which changes the type of support needed in areas such as housing, schooling and social care.
Hampshire Children’s Services director Steph How said staff and partners continued to support some of the county’s most vulnerable children, while working to improve outcomes and keep more children safely with their families where possible.
Ms How said: “We remain committed to ensuring every child in our care feels safe, supported and able to achieve their full potential.
“We are especially proud of our significant work over the past year to help even more children return safely home to their families wherever possible and in their best interests.”
The director also pointed to progress highlighted in its latest Ofsted inspection, while acknowledging ongoing pressure across the wider children’s social care system.
She added: “With ongoing pressure in the social care system both locally and nationally, we know there is always more to do, and that is why continuous improvement remains integral to our approach.
“We will continue to focus on building on our excellent services, guided closely by the voices of the children and young people in our care.”
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