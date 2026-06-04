People across Hampshire have received letters claiming they have won money through a “FIFA World Cup Lottery” despite never entering such a competition.
The scam was highlighted by Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage, who urged residents to ignore any letters, texts, emails or phone calls relating to a FIFA World Cup lottery or similar prize scheme.
Report Fraud confirmed that 43 reports linked to FIFA World Cup-related fraud were recorded between October 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026.
Ms Dinenage warned residents to be cautious of unexpected messages claiming they have won a prize, especially if they are asked to provide bank details, pay a fee to claim winnings or respond urgently.
Fraud experts say major sporting events often give criminals an opportunity to take advantage of public excitement and trick people into handing over money or personal information.
A spokesperson for Report Fraud said: “Football fans are encouraged to stay vigilant to fraud ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, it’s a prime time for criminals to target people whilst taking advantage of the hype.
“If you have been contacted out of the blue about winning a lottery or a competition, it’s likely to be a scam, especially if you never entered one.
“Letters or emails claiming you have lottery winnings or an unclaimed prize are likely to be fraudulent. One key sign is a request to pay a fee in order to retrieve the prize or winnings, which you should never pay.”
Residents are being urged to share the warning with friends, family and neighbours, particularly older people and those who may be more vulnerable to scams.
Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to the fraud is urged to report it to Report Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040.
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