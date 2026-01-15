A quiet Mid-Hampshire community is in shock as a 68-year-old woman has died and another man is in hospital following a stabbing in a village near Alresford.
A murder investigation is underway following the death of Gilly Livie in a property off the B3046 in Cheriton last Friday, January 9.
A 39-year-old man, who was known to the woman, also suffered life-threatening injuries to his neck and leg in the incident.
Police found Gilly inside the address after being called around 10.31am amid concerns for a woman’s welfare.
Sadly, despite the best efforts of attending officers and the ambulance service, she was pronounced dead at the scene with her next-of-kin being informed and being supported by specialist officers.
A later post mortem confirmed that Gilly died as a result of a stab would to the neck, while the 39-year-old man who suffered initially life-threatening injuries to his neck and leg is now in a stable condition in hospital.
“We know this incident will cause great shock in the community,” said District commander, Chief Insp Korine Bishop, with detectives working hard to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.
“I want to reassure people we have a large number of officers working hard on this investigation.
“While those enquiries are ongoing, we do not believe there is any further or ongoing risk to the community.
“At this time we are not looking for any other third party in connection to this investigation, but will continue to investigate with an open mind.
“Our officers have been carrying out enquiries at the address since this was reported to us, and are likely to remain in the area in the coming days.
“If you live locally and have any concerns or questions, please speak to those uniformed officers.”
Anyone who lives in Cheriton and has CCTV has been urged to check their footage between the hours of 11pm on 8th January, and 11am on 9th January.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 44260012077 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
