Police were called at 12.44pm on Saturday, December 27 to the collision, which involved a Chevrolet Captiva, a Ford Mondeo and a Honda Civic.
Despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public who provided initial first aid, 34-year-old Patrick Dane from Chichester died at the scene.
Patrick, an entertainment and gaming journalist, had been a passenger in the Honda at the time of the collision.
A further five patients were transported to Southampton General Hospital by land and air ambulances.
In a statement, Patrick’s family said: “When we lose someone who is near and precious to us, especially without warning, it leaves different sized and shaped voids in our lives and on our souls.
“This is what our very precious Patrick Dane leaves with all of us who shared in his life, and lived as his family and friends. These voids are personal yet also shared collectively with the members of the expansive circle of love that surrounded Patrick.
“The Dane family's loss is extraordinarily acute, and life will never be the same. It is as if the colour blue has been taken out of the world suddenly.
“The world will continue to exist, but it will always seem that something crucial is lost and missing. He was our son, our brother, our heart, our history. The pride we had for him and the love we still have for him will be his beautiful legacy to us.
“His friends will miss his extraordinary camaraderie, unflinching support, biting wit, sharp extraordinary intelligence and unwavering loyalty to them.
“Having forged his own path into his career, the world of gaming and journalism has lost a stellar presence and the wider world will notice and mourn the echo of his absence.
“What Patrick has left behind with us will never leave us. We have been changed and immensely blessed by having him in our presence for the time he was with us. We will all be altered by his absence.
“Patrick may not be available to us now, but the essence that was ‘Patrick’ always will be. The loss of Patrick has deeply marked our worlds and into worlds not seen by us left behind. As one of his great friends has said, ‘He is the Guardian of the Light.’ May it shine with us, and his light guard us. Rest well.”
Following the collision, five patients were transported to Southampton General Hospital by a combination of land and air ambulances.
Two of these patients, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s, remain in a critical condition.
Three others, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s and a five-year-old boy suffered serious injuries but remain in hospital in a stable condition.
Patrick was an entertainment and gaming journalist, with 13 years of industry experience.
After freelancing for publications including Metro, IGN, PC Gamer and the International Business Times, he went on to lead the gaming vertical at Dexerto.
In October 2025, Patrick joined This Week in Videogames as a senior news editor. In a statement on the website, his colleagues said he had “hit the ground running, instantly super-charging our news operation with energy, insight and above all, passion”.
They said Patrick was “deeply, deeply passionate about video games, about the studios that made them and about the industry as a whole”.
His colleagues added: “Even though Patrick was with us for only a short time, he was an indispensable member of our team. We will miss him dearly.
“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time, and with the others injured in the accident. We hope they all make a speedy recovery.
“Patrick, thank you for all of your inspiring work. Rest in peace.”
Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to contact 101, quoting 44250580645, or report online: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.