Following the passing of the Government's Bus Services Act, the Campaign for Better Transport said the time was right to be "really ambitious" and called for increased funding for buses as an "essential public service".
New figures from the Department for Transport show 71% of non-frequent local buses in Surrey were on time in the year to March.
This was broadly in line with the year before.
Across England, 80% of services ran on time, defined as arriving between one minute early and five minutes 59 seconds late.
This was slightly higher than the 79% in the year ending March 2024 but was still lower than the 84% seen prior to the Covid pandemic in 2020.
Further figures also show there were 26.9 million bus journeys taken in the year to March in Surrey.
This was more than a year earlier, when there were around 24.9 million, but less than the 27.7 million a decade ago.
Nationally, there were 3.7 billion journeys taken over the last year, a 1% annual increase.
Ben Plowden, chief executive of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: "It's good to see the number of bus passengers and bus miles remaining stable. Buses are still the most-used form of public transport and an essential public service.
"They offer a great return on investment, benefiting the economy, society, our health and our environment.
"But there is potential for buses to play a much bigger role. We have an ageing population, a fall in the number of young people learning to drive, and many households without access to a car.
"Non-drivers long to be more mobile and drivers want alternatives to always using their cars. And we urgently need to reduce traffic and carbon emissions."
Additionally, 19% of journeys in Surrey were concessionary trips, for young, elderly or disabled people.
This was lower than the 29% in 2015.
Currently, single bus fares are capped at £3 until March 2027, a move the Government said would improve bus reliability, frequency and access across the country.
In October it passed the Bus Services Act which it said will protect existing services, and allow local authorities to establish their own bus companies and run their own services.
Mr Plowden said the new law would give opportunities to local councils and mayors.
"Let's invest in buses as the essential public service that they are. Let's fill in gaps in provision by directing funding where it's needed most," he added.
"Let's set high standards for bus stops: more shelters, more seating, and better information on display. And let's make bus fares affordable.
"The £2 fare cap was a real success story. It's too soon to see the effects of the increase to £3, but it's clear that affordability is vital."
A DfT spokesperson said: "Better buses are on their way which is why we’re investing over £1 billion to make real improvements to services, extend the £3 bus fare cap and improve reliability.
"Our Bus Services Act will revolutionise bus travel, handing back control of services to local authorities so they can design a network that works for passengers rather than profit."