A new minibus service is being launched to help Farnham residents get to hospital and health appointments.
Farnham Town Council, Waverley Borough Council, The Dempster Trust, and The Hedgehogs Farnham will be funding the six-month Hospital Hoppa pilot, starting from Monday, July 21.
The wheelchair-accessible, door-to-door service will take people to Frimley Park, Farnham Hospital, Royal Surrey, St Luke’s, Mount Alvernia, Clare Park, Aldershot Centre for Health, the Jarvis Centre, GP surgeries, and other places.
A spokesperson for the scheme said: “Our friendly and helpful drivers will meet you at your front door and take you to your destination in one of our comfortable hoppa buses.”
