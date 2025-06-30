A charity which helps struggling youngsters and parents to experience a “lightbulb moment” has opened a new headquarters in Farnham.
Headroom wants to become a shining beacon for young people with behavioural or mental health issues after relocating from Aldershot to Victoria House.
The charity provides one-to-one support for youngsters aged 11 to 24 who are struggling with emotions, school attendance, anxiety, bullying, trauma and similar issues.
Young counselling, specialist anger management, therapeutic and neurodiversity support are among the services they offer in a safe and welcoming space.
They also hope to be a “resource like no other” by bringing “relief, hope and assurance” to families who engage.
Peter Luff, The High Sheriff of Surrey and Farnham town mayor, Cllr George Murray, were among the special guests when the new headquarters opened last Tuesday.
Sue Evans, who founded the mental health charity in a garden shed in Aldershot less than a decade ago, hailed the “very exciting” move and hopes their larger premises will help more youngsters locally.
She said: “We want to let the people of Farnham know we provide mental health services for young people from 11 to 24 – too many young people aren’t getting enough help but this team is here for them.
“This space allows young people to come into contact with other people and rebuild.”
The launch celebrated the charity’s previous work in addition to its new headquarters, with guests hearing inspiring first-hand accounts of the support they gave.
Cllr Murray called the new headquarters a “beautiful space” with Headroom being the town council’s near neighbours.
He said: “We feel that young people’s mental health is super important and whatever we can do to support you, as an organisation, and young people – we will absolutely do our very best.
“I am sure you will do a wonderful job.”
