A light will never go out in Liphook as a poignant ceremony in the parish to mark a wartime link has moved people from both sides of the Atlantic.
There were tears in Bramshott and Liphook on Wednesday (June 24) as dignitaries, community figures and villagers came together for the annual Canada Day service.
The Transatlantic link is more than a century old as the parish was home to one of the UK’s largest Canadian military camps during the First World War.
Some 318 Canadian soldiers and two nurses are buried among the maple trees at Bramshott with the nearby common being an important training ground for soldiers during both world wars.
A tradition that began in 1942 was upheld last week with Liphook Junior School hosting a “moving and fitting commemoration” to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Greg Stafford MP, local councillors, representatives of the Royal British Legion and the Canadian Defence Adviser were among the guests with Rev Valentine Inglis-Jones leading the service, moved to the school because of the heat.
Many were moved to tears by an “amazing and poignant” performance by Year 4 pupils which included readings and renditions of wartime songs.
The ceremony had a “The Light That Does Not Fade” theme that told the story of the Canadian soldiers who trained on Bramshott Common before being sent to fight in Europe.
But it also reaffirmed the servicemen and women laid to rest in East Hampshire will always be remembered, with Mr Stafford calling the service a “wonderful tribute to those whose service and sacrifice will never be forgotten”.
The school and church plays a huge role in organising the annual service, with the Revd Inglis-Jones, pupils, and headteacher Jennifer Brown being thanked for their tireless efforts to keep the link strong.
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