None of the Treloar’s victims of the infected blood scandal have yet received any compensation.
A total of 122 haemophiliac pupils contracted HIV and hepatitis when given contaminated blood products during treatment in an NHS clinic at the Alton school during the 1970s and 1980s.
Infected Blood Inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff is holding hearings today and tomorrow (May 7 and 8) about the “timeliness and adequacy” of the Government’s response to compensation requests.
Des Collins - senior partner at Collins Solicitors, who is representing 1,500 victims - said: "Sir Brian Langstaff’s willingness to reopen the inquiry to hear evidence on the workings of the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme speaks volumes of his commitment to the infected blood community, as well as the welter of complaints and concerns he has heard on the issue of compensation.”
Gary Webster, 60, is one of the Treloar’s victims. He said: “I still haven’t had anything from them. They are not picking the sickest and the most infected. Certainly no-one from Treloar’s has received any compensation.
“It’s all very slow and people are worried they won’t be around to receive compensation. There’s only 28 surviving from Treloar’s and 99 per cent are co-infected, either with HIV and hepatitis or a combination of hepatitis A, B and C. Surely they should pay them out pretty quick?
“I think it boils down to costs and money. I don’t know if the £11.8 billion compensation fund is set aside or drip-fed. Hopefully we’ll get some answers this week.
“All credit to Sir Brian for not signing off the report in May last year because he knew it wasn’t the end of it.
“The Treloar’s pupils need paying out as quickly as possible - as do haemophiliacs around the country, with all they have gone through with the experimentation. They just want closure and to get on with their lives.”