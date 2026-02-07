Drivers are being advised of an overnight closure on the M27 as part of ongoing improvement works at Junction 10.
Lanes two and three of the eastbound carriageway will be closed from 9pm on Thursday, February 19, until 6am on Friday, February 20, to allow for the installation of a new gantry sign.
During the works, the eastbound on-slip at M27 Junction 10 towards Fareham will also be closed.
This closure will support the wider North Hill junction upgrade scheme, which is being delivered by developer Welborne.
Motorists are urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel. The A32 will be available as an alternative route.
Hampshire County Council has confirmed that the works are weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled at short notice in the event of adverse conditions.
