Conditions are not ideal but the horses are healthy: That is the message from Oliver Jones Sr, owner of the horses living in the field opposite The Mill, Elstead, as he hit back against social media comments about their welfare.
The three horses have attracted a lot of social media interest in recent weeks, particularly as persistent rain and flooding have turned much of their field into a quagmire with reduced grazing.
Facebook users have claimed that the horses are not being fed and are in poor condition and some have threatened to take them without permission to other fields in the hope of improving their grazing.
However, Mr Jones told the Herald this would be stealing. He said: “Certain people have mentioned on the community board in conversations to each over that they will steal the horses or cut the fence and let them out on the road.
“I have screen shots of these that I have made the Police aware of.”
He added: “I am not the only one having trouble with grazing with this flooding, but the horses are fed every evening and wormed regularly.
“They are hardy cobs who have lived out their whole life. They have shelter under the trees and the RSPCA and World Horse Welfare have checked them over and have said they are healthy.”
One woman who drives past the field twice daily agreed that the horses did not need shelter but was worried about them, especially because of the lack of clean water.
She said: “They are hardy ponies but they need fresh water, food and vet care.
“It’s horrific to see them there and there will be all sorts of diseases in the flood waters.”
She said people should not feed the horses but report them to World Horse Welfare.
