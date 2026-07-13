The hybrid application, lodged with Waverley Borough Council, proposes the demolition of the existing buildings at the West Hill site.
Full planning permission is being sought for 38 homes, together with open space, sustainable drainage, a local area for play, roads, parking, landscaping and associated infrastructure. Outline planning permission is also being sought for a GP surgery, with all matters reserved except access.
The 2.6-hectare site, a former poultry farm now used for equestrian purposes, is allocated for development in the Elstead and Weyburn Neighbourhood Plan.
Before submitting the application, developer Shanly Homes held a public exhibition and consulted nearby residents. It said 75 responses were received, with many people expressing support for new housing but calling for a GP surgery and improved infrastructure.
The application will be considered by Waverley’s planning committee.
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