Plans have been submitted to convert the former St John Ambulance training centre in Farnham into six houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).
The application, lodged with Waverley Borough Council under reference WA/2026/01051, seeks permission to change the use of the building at Lion and Lamb Way, The Hart, from Class E commercial use to six Class C4 HMOs, together with external alterations.
The two-storey property, located just off West Street in the town centre, was formerly used by St John Ambulance for workplace first aid training and as a meeting place for volunteers, Cadets and Badgers. The building also includes an integral garage, believed to have previously housed ambulances, a rear hardstanding area and a small outbuilding.
St John Ambulance confirmed earlier this year that the property had been sold at auction after becoming surplus to requirements. The charity said the building had been vacant since 2025 after volunteers and youth groups transferred to nearby St John sites.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson said: “The decision to sell the property was taken in 2024 following a comprehensive review of its operating costs, maintenance requirements, utilisation and its ability to meet the organisation's current and future needs.”
The freehold site was marketed ahead of the sale with a guide price of more than £775,000. It was described as a former training facility in a central Farnham location and noted that it was being sold without planning consent or any guarantee that the site would be suitable for redevelopment.
If approved, the proposal would see the former training centre converted into six four-bedroom HMOs. The application also includes external alterations to adapt the building for residential use.
Waverley Borough Council will determine the application following consultation with residents and statutory consultees.
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