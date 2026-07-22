A couple who married this week made sure the bride's 83-year-old father didn't miss out on their big day by bringing the wedding to a Farnham nursing home.
Kate Raye and Chris Marshall, of Bordon, tied the knot at Northbrook Park, but Kate's father, Tojo, was unable to attend due to his health.
So on Wednesday, July 22, the newlyweds hosted a special blessing ceremony at Hill House Nursing Home on Beacon Hill Road in Farnham, allowing Kate to share the moment with her dad after all, with Reverend Tara Hellings officiating.
Mr Marshall said the idea had been part of their plans from the start.
"We had planned our wedding, which took place on Saturday, for over a year and a half, and we knew straight away that we wanted to host an event for Kate to walk down the aisle with her dad," he said.
"Hill House took on the task with excitement and they did everything for us. We didn’t expect any of this and they took the organisation of it from us so we could focus on the wedding."
Staff at Hill House said it was the first time they had hosted a blessing ceremony rather than simply welcoming couples after their wedding day.
"This is a really special day. We have had people come here after their weddings, but to host the blessing here is amazing," said Laura Cooper.
"Tojo has been here since 2021 and we have got to know his family really well over the years. Kate often comes in with her dog, Fizz, to visit her dad."
For Kate, the day was about making sure her father was part of the celebrations after a difficult few years.
"The best way to describe my dad is resilient, adoring and loving," she said. "We are lucky he is still here, as I lost my mum in 2023, so we really wanted our wedding to get all the family involved. Today will be really emotional and I don't think my dad has had a day like this in a long time."
Tojo's story is itself a remarkable one. Originally from India, he came to the UK to study and developed a lifelong passion for flying and aviation.
His name is, in fact, an anglicised mispronunciation of the Bengali word "Choto", meaning "small", to distinguish him from his taller twin brother. His brother served in the Indian Air Force but was shot down and killed when Tojo was just 22.
It was in the UK that Tojo met his close friend Chandra. The pair met at a council hostel, where they bonded over a shared love of the Le Mans 24 Hours race, much to the bemusement of their fellow residents.
Chandra said the two friends drifted apart after their studies but stayed in touch over the years. He and his wife now visit Tojo once a week and remain close to the wider family.
Wednesday's blessing meant Tojo could share in his daughter's wedding celebrations, surrounded by the people who have supported him — family, old and new.
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