An “adored” teaching assistant who has dished out food and support to pupils over four decades has left a Bordon school on a high note.
Serving the youngsters of Woodlea Primary School has been a never-ending story for Debbie Knowles as she’s helped more than 1,000 since joining in 1995.
But after 31 years and multiple roles at the school, the all-singing TA is getting ready to “put herself first” after devoting half her working life to youngsters.
“Things have changed but it hasn’t stopped my love for it,” said Debbie, who was throned and made to wear a golden cape during an emotional final assembly.
“Many of the children who I served and helped have now become parents and their children go here.”
Debbie she started out as a dinner lady at Woodlea before becoming a cleaner, caretaker and teaching assistant. She was in charge at lunchtime – don’t mention Jamie Oliver – and also ran the breakfast club and manned the office at times.
The all-singing Debbie became a TA as she enjoyed reading and helping pupils between cleaning and dinner duties. She’s become a constant at the school, and compares her tenure to a never-ending story.
“You watch them grow up, and it starts again the next year,” said Debbie, who now plans to spend more time with her sister in Scotland.
“The children have been part of my life for such a long time but now I’m putting myself first.”
Debbie was given a long-service certificate from the University of Chichester Academy Trust, some peace lilies, and plenty of cards from children in different classes.
“She has changed the lives of more than 1,000 children in her time,” said headteacher, Abi Oliver.
“She has been a fantastic addition to our children and we can’t imagine her not being here.”
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