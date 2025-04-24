Sussex Police have issued a stark warning after cracking down on an illegal rave in Charlton Forest on Saturday, April 19.
Approximately 2,500 people attended the unlicensed event, which took place on private land without the landowner's permission. Twenty-five individuals were arrested in connection with the gathering, including a 32-year-old man from Midhurst.
The Midhurst man was detained on suspicion of drug-driving, careless driving, failing to stop when required by police, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He has been released on bail until July 16. Nineteen others were arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, with attendees having travelled from various parts of the country, including Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, London, Devon, and Norfolk.
Sussex Police have issued a stern warning regarding unlicensed music events, emphasising the risks they pose to public safety and the strain they place on emergency services.
Chief Superintendent Stu Hale stated:“Events of this nature will not be tolerated in Sussex for a number of reasons. They put lives at risk through the mindless actions of individuals who choose to drive while over the limit for drink or drugs.
“Anyone who thinks we have gone out of our way to ruin people’s fun clearly hasn’t considered the devastating consequences these events can have.
“The bottom line is they are illegal.”
Police said Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act was authorised, which gave them the power to remove people attending or preparing for a rave.
Police responded by closing roads surrounding the forest to prevent further access and seized equipment such as speakers, sound systems, and stages. The site has since been cleared, and all road closures have been lifted.
The event is now under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information or camera footage to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Wish.