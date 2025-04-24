Officers investigating the deaths of 91 year-old Stan Rickman and 88 year-old Roma Rickman in Alton have made two further arrests.
Police were called at 4am on Monday, April 14 to reports of a fire at a house in Heron Close, Alton.
Firefighters and police attended but, sadly, the elderly couple were pronounced dead at the scene.
Today, police said a 15 year-old boy from Bordon has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Another 15 year-old boy, from Alton, has been arrested, also on suspicion of murder.
They have both been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.
The 16 year-old boy from Alton who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail with conditions.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Danielle Daltrey said: “Investigating this incident remains a top priority and we are continuing our work to establish the circumstances.
“We would still like to speak to anyone who may have information which could assist our investigation.
“Did you witness anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between midnight and 5am on 14 April? Do you have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may show anyone behaving suspiciously in the area around this time?
“If you have any information which could assist, please report this to us.”
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the online form here.