Police continue efforts to identify a man following an alleged racially aggravated assault on two veterans in Aldershot.
Dawa J Sherpa, 77, and Khadkha Bahadurpun, 82, reported that they were assaulted by a man who told them to "go back to your own country" in an incident that has caused concern within Aldershot's Nepalese community.
The two men are former Gurkhas who served for more than 30 years between them in the British Army, including service during the Falklands War.
Aldershot MP Alex Baker said Hampshire Police had agreed to increase patrols in the area.
She said: "Hampshire Police have agreed to increase patrols in the area, and I will continue raising residents' concerns with them and the relevant local authorities.
"Let me be clear: violence, intimidation and racism have absolutely no place in Aldershot. These reports are appalling, and I know many residents will be feeling shaken and afraid.
“Aldershot and our Gurkhas have a proud history of standing against Nazi tyranny, and it is disgusting and frightening to hear reports of that same hateful ideology being used to target members of our Nepalese community today."
A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.24pm on Tuesday, June 16, to a report of an incident in Municipal Gardens, Aldershot.
"It was reported that a man was causing damage, assaulting people and being racially abusive to members of the public.
"Our officers attended and carried out an extensive search, but the man had left the area before they arrived and was not located.
"We are taking this report extremely seriously and have launched an investigation. We are carrying out enquiries to identify the person involved and support the victims throughout our investigation."
On Wednesday (June 17) evening, members of the community gathered in Municipal Gardens, Aldershot to show their support for the alleged victims and the Nepalese community.
Police are continuing enquiries to identify a man in connection with the incident and are appealing for anyone who recognises him, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.
Anyone with information, including footage of the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 44260285455.
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