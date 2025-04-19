An elderly couple who died in an early morning house fire in Alton have been named by police.
Stan and Roma Rickman, aged 91 and 88, were found dead following a fire at their Heron Close home early last Monday (April 14).
Investigations continue with a 16-year-old boy being arrested and conditionally bailed by Hampshire Police on suspicion on murder.
Flowers have been left at the property with the family releasing a short statement on Saturday.
The statement reads: “The family would like to thank everyone who has left flowers and kind messages but please respect our privacy at this difficult time.”
Police are continuing to pursue “all lines of enquiry” and remain keen to hear from witnesses, neighbours, or anyone with information about the fire.
Emergency services were called around 4am with the aforementioned couple pronounced dead at the scene.
“This is a tragic incident that will undoubtedly cause concern for local residents in Alton,” said Detective Superintendent Danielle Daltrey, leading the investigation.
“We want people to remain reassured that we are investigating this incident as an absolute priority.
“Officers have been working to follow up every available line of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV, and speaking to anyone who has information that could assist us.
“We have arrested someone as part of this investigation, and our enquiries will continue as we develop the bigger picture around what exactly has occurred.”
She added: “In particular, we want to hear from anyone who could have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area of Heron Close between midnight and 5am on April 14, in particular anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from these times.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 44250162068 or report it through their public portal link at https://shorturl.at/yWHlu
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.