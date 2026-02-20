Three horses which were living in a muddy, waterlogged field in Elstead have been seized by Surrey Police under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
The horses, which were in a field opposite The Mill, had attracted attention on social media with many people expressing concern for their welfare.
A number of those concerned had reported their concerns about the horses to the RSPCA and to World Horse Welfare.
Surrey Police’s Waverley Safer Neighbourhood Team recently visited the horses with the Rural Crime Team and an equine vet. The latter deemed the horses’ living conditions unfit so the three animals were seized.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “The horses have now been safely recovered and are being looked after.
“The investigation remains ongoing. Thank you to everyone who reported their concerns.”
