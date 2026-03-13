Two council staff from Guildford and Waverley have been recognised on the national stage after being highly commended at the Young Local Authority of the Year 2026 competition.
Liliana and Abi, who work in the strategy and corporate services team, represented the joint councils at the public speaking event, which brought together 28 teams of early-career local government professionals from across the country.
The programme is designed to develop communication, leadership and analytical skills among early-career public sector professionals, helping nurture the next generation of local government leaders.
The competition tasks participants with delivering speeches and presentations on topical issues affecting local authorities, showcasing emerging talent, confidence and insight within the sector.
After impressing the judging panel with their clarity, teamwork and confidence, Liliana and Abi were awarded a highly commended place, marking a significant achievement for both them and the councils’ shared workforce.
Cllr Paul Follows, leader of Waverley Borough Council, said: “We're thrilled to see Liliana and Abi recognised nationally.
“Their poise, professionalism and insight exemplify the strengths of our shared workforce and the potential of the next generation of local government leaders.
“Investing in our people, especially early-career colleagues, pays dividends for our communities, and this result is a testament to that commitment.”
Councillor Julia McShane, leader of Guildford Borough Council, said: “This recognition reflects the depth of talent within our shared workforce.
“Liliana and Abi demonstrated exactly the kind of confidence, skill and insight we are working to nurture. Their success shows the real value of investing in people at the start of their careers, and ultimately strengthens the services we deliver for our community.”
