The leader of Hampshire County Council has branded the Government’s decision on the merger of councils “wrong for residents”, warning it could trigger major disruption to local services.
Four new councils covering larger areas will be created on the mainland, with the Isle of Wight remaining a standalone local authority.
However, the decision has drawn strong criticism from council leader Nick Adams-King, particularly over plans to transfer the Waterside parishes, along with Chilworth, Nursling and Rownhams, from Test Valley into an expanded Southampton unitary authority.
What are the changes?
Southampton, Eastleigh, the Waterside area of the New Forest and southern parts of Test Valley will form one council.
Portsmouth will be paired up with Fareham, Havant, Gosport, southern parts of East Hampshire and one parish of Winchester.
The rest of the New Forest will become part of a council with the remaining Test Valley, East Hampshire and Winchester areas.
The north of the county will see Basingstoke and Deane combined with Hart and Rushmoor.
Describing the plans as “deeply flawed”, Cllr Nick Adams-King said they were “overwhelmingly opposed” by local people and failed to reflect community ties.
He said: “This proposal is not in the interests of our residents, our communities, or Hampshire as a whole.
“It would cause enormous disruption, create uncertainty for vital services, and sever long-standing community connections.”
Cllr Adams-King said that while he would work with neighbouring authorities to implement any final decision, he would continue to challenge the boundary changes.
He said: “As a local representative for the affected communities, I will oppose these proposals every step of the way, using every tool at my disposal.”
He added that the county council would submit a formal response to the government, raising concerns over the potential impact on residents and questioning the evidence behind the plans.
He said: “We will be setting out the risks, the disruption to services, and the overwhelming lack of public support. We will also be questioning the basis upon which this decision has been made.
“The residents I represent have spoken loudly and clearly. I stand with them. This proposal is wrong for the Waterside, wrong for Test Valley, and wrong for Hampshire.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.