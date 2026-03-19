Hampshire County Council will continue using X despite admitting the platform has become a “less pleasant” and “darker” place.
The issue was raised at a recent meeting, where Liberal Democrat councillor Paula Ferguson asked whether the authority had considered withdrawing from the social media site, formerly known as Twitter, amid safeguarding concerns.
She pointed to a growing number of councils stepping back from X, including Southampton City Council, which stopped using the platform in February 2025 following changes to its algorithm.
At the time, then-leader Lorna Fielker said X was no longer “the right place” for the council to engage with residents
Cllr Ferguson asked: “Can the leader set out whether Hampshire County Council has formally considered the option of withdrawing from X, or reducing its use?”
Council leader Nick Adams-King said the council had not reviewed its position, and added that although the Elon Musk-owned-platform has become a “less pleasant” and “darker” place, that is not a reason for not using it.
He said: “It is really important that we continue to communicate in any way that is effective.
“Since it’s turned from Twitter to X, it’s a medium I’ve used for very many years and it’s turned into a much less pleasant and darker place.
“But that’s not a reason why we shouldn’t be using it because when you beginning to withdraw from communications, then you begin to allow those who might use it in a much more malign manner to have the freedom of its space.”
Cllr Ferguson said she was “disappointed” the option had not been considered, “given the real concern” around the platform.
The local authority is continuing using its X account where they have around 73,700 followers, more than its profiles on other social media sites, like Facebook where they have 53,000 followers.
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