Holocaust denial and antisemitism, even if only expressed by a tiny minority of people, underlines why it is vital to remember atrocities of the past and challenge prejudice wherever it appears, the leader of Waverley Borough Council said.
The local authority marked Holocaust Memorial Day with a minute’s silence ahead of its January 27 full council.
The Mayor also led a moment of reflection for all council staff, and Rabbi Alex Goldberg shared a special video message reflecting on remembrance and responsibility during the weekly staff meeting.
More than six million Jewish men, women and children murdered during the Holocaust in World War 2 and millions more murdered under Nazi persecution.
Prejudice continues and the day also reflects on persecutions in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
Cllr Paul Follows told the meeting: “There will be some people who wonder why we do these things.
“I have had over the last six years as a councillor at least two residents tell me that the Holocaust did not happen, followed by a number of antisemitic remarks.
“And while they are an incredibly small minority in places like Waverley, they remind me that there are people who believe that events like that simply did not exist.
“And therefore, I am very pleased to remind people of these things, and remember myself, as we did this morning.”
He added: “As the last survivors pass away, it becomes ever more important that future generations understand the reality of what happened and the consequences of hatred, discrimination, and dehumanisation.
“Holocaust Memorial Day is not only about remembering the past, but about reaffirming our shared responsibility today, to stand up against antisemitism, racism and all forms of prejudice, and to work towards a society built on respect, compassion and understanding.
“Remembering these atrocities matters because memory helps guard against repetition. As a council, we are committed to playing our part in ensuring that the lessons of the Holocaust are not forgotten.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.