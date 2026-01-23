Improvements to the mobile coverage network are beginning to move forward as Vodafone Three increases 4G and 5G service across the borough.
The mobile network operator reported that Waverley borough has already benefited from growing 4G and 5G coverage.
These improvements form part of a national rollout of enhancements required by Ofcom following the merger of Vodafone and Three, with Waverley seeing tangible local gains as a result.
Vodafone Three confirmed that, while early improvements have already been delivered, a programme of upgrades is planned for 2026, bringing benefits to a wider part of the borough and helping to address longstanding connectivity gaps.
Councillor Liz Townsend BEM, portfolio holder for planning and economic development and deputy leader of Waverley Borough Council, said: “It is really encouraging to hear the progress that is being made, with residents hopefully starting to see improvements in mobile coverage and, also, to know that more upgrades are planned this year.
“However, we know there is still work to be done to help those in more rural communities, some of whom continue to experience poor or unreliable service, and we will continue to push hard for providers to deliver the improvements those residents and businesses need.”
A Vodafone spokesperson added: “We are working at pace to deliver improvements to all residents across Waverley. “
The spokesperson said the company had already switched on more than 8,000 sites across the UK using its Multi-Operator Core Network technology, representing the next stage of Vodafone Three’s £11 billion investment programme.
This meant customers’ devices would automatically connect to the best available coverage, whether on the Vodafone or Three network, effectively giving them access to two networks at no extra cost.
“This will see customers of Vodafone Three brands experience improved coverage, reliability and speed when using 4G and 5G.
“Specifically in Waverley, we have activated 27 of these sites with a mixture of 4G coverage and capacity improvements and additional layers of 5G connectivity.”
