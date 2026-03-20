Alton-based assistance dog charity Dogs for Autism welcomed East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds to its training centre recently.
He learned about the life-changing impact of its work, how its specially trained dogs support autistic people across the UK, and increasing access challenges faced by assistance dog users.
The charity highlighted a growing demand for its services plus an increasing need for financial and practical support at local and national levels.
Mr Hinds met some trainee assistance dogs, including Raffi, Dora and Hobson. He was especially taken with black Labrador Hobson.
With each assistance dog costing £25,000 to train and support throughout its working life, Dogs for Autism relies heavily on donations and community initiatives.
It also needs local volunteer puppy raisers. Anyone interested should visit dogsforautism.org.uk
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