Residents in East Hampshire may be wondering why they are being asked to head to polling stations on May 7, despite no district council elections taking place.
The answer lies at county level — and in the services that affect daily life.
While elections for East Hampshire District Council are held every four years — most recently in May 2023 — voters in both areas are now being called to take part in the Hampshire County Council elections.
County councils are responsible for some of the largest and most visible local services, including education, roads and transport, adult social care, children’s services and libraries.
That means decisions made at county level can have a direct impact on residents’ day-to-day lives.
Elections for the county council are also held every four years, but on a different cycle to district councils. This means it is normal for residents to be asked to vote even when their district council is not holding an election.
This year, all 78 seats across Hampshire County Council’s 76 divisions are up for election.
The vote was originally due to take place in May 2025 but was postponed after the council joined the Government’s Devolution Priority Programme. It has now been rescheduled for May 7, 2026.
Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm. Voters should check their polling cards for their designated location and must attend that specific station to cast their ballot.
Photo identification is required to vote, and anyone who arrives without it will not be able to receive a ballot paper. Those unable to attend in person would have needed to apply in advance for a postal or proxy vote.
The election could prove significant. Currently, the Conservative group holds a strong majority on the county council, with 56 councillors. However, recent polling suggests a more competitive race than in previous years.
A YouGov survey of 677 Hampshire residents places Reform UK slightly ahead on 29 percent, followed closely by the Liberal Democrats on 27 percent. The Conservatives trail on 21 percent, with the Green Party on 13 percent and Labour on 8 percent.
Separate findings from internal Conservative Party research in Hampshire, excluding Portsmouth and Southampton, show Reform UK leading on 26.4 percent, with the Conservatives on 20.9 percent.
The Liberal Democrats polled 16.1 percent, Labour 13.7 percent, and the Greens 12.8 percent, while 2.5 percent of respondents backed other parties.
With the political balance potentially shifting, turnout on the day could play a key role in determining who runs key local services for the next four years.
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