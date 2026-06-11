All roads led to a village near Farnham as the automotive star of an 80s hit TV show wowed the crowds at a car show.
Petrolheads at The Barley Mow in The Sands recently decided to hold a Classic Car event to drive up interest in the community-owned pub, writes Isabella Bertozzi.
The event at the recreation ground and pub car park involved 90 cars and attracted people from far and wide.
Gary Selby, Dominic Whittle and “Jacqs” were the driving forces, organising the show and getting in touch with fellow classic car owners.
A Barley Mow spokesperson called the event “a terrific success” for promoting the pub, with the sale of bacon baps made by landlord-chef Lee Francis raising £170 for Save the Children.
Cars varied from Aston Martins to Rolls Royces, mixed with an array of classic MGBs and Porsches of yesteryear. The spotlight was on Kevin Wooding, who brought his spectacular Alvis from Hurst Park Motors, while Gordon Murray brought an XP3 experimental prototype and a working replica of the Knight Rider car - KITT.
A 1960 Oldsmobile Dynamic 88 also drew the special attention of several local celebrities.
The car show included a procession with vehicles completing a circular tour that took in Tilford, Churt, Elstead and Seale.
Organisers want to thank car owners who dusted down, polished their cars and joined in the spirit of the occasion. A vote of thanks also went to Simon Lipyeat, who stood as the traffic warden, directing everyone where to go.
And the lasting comment of the day was from on proud car owner who said: “You will need a bigger field next year”.
Organisers hope to make the car show an annual event with plans afoot to hold a motorcycle version to showcase the pub and its community connections.
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