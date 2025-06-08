Many roads around Petersfield have been at a standstill this morning following an incident on the northbound A3 at Liss.
The Post has asked Hampshire Police for details but there was a large emergency services presence at a lay-by south of the Ham Barn roundabout around 10am.
Long queues developed this morning as police closed the northbound carriageway at the A272 Sheet Link junction, with most traffic using the B2070 instead.
Butt many motorists were performing u-turns ahead of the roundabout on the spur, as the A3 north of the bridge appeared to remain open.
Petersfield also became clogged as many motorists tried to avoid the A3 by going through town, which is already busy because of today’s artisan market on The Square.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.