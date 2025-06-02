A planning inspector has dismissed a host of reservations in clearing the way for a new hotel near Petersfield.
Outline plans for a hotel and cycle centre by the Buriton A3 junction were rejected by the South Downs National Park Authority amid concerns about drainage, access and sprawl.
But the same proposals – called “fundamentally unacceptable” by a planning committee last April – now look to become a reality as the applicants have won an appeal.
The May decision by Inspector Benjamin Webb only establishes the principle of development on the site.
But it’s a huge coup for applicants Amberleigh Projects Ltd, as it all but guarantees some sort of development – with the inspector all but dismissing every SNDPA argument for refusal in a 16-page report.
Although the inspector called the site “far from tranquil” because of its proximity to the A3 and railway, he agreed that it represented a good base to explore the area by cycle.
He also dismissed claims that the development would harm a Petersfield Neighbourhood Plan ambition for another hotel in the town, despite a petition being launched by The Nest in Buriton and the approval of the Re-Charge scheme across the road.
He said: “There is no reason to believe this scheme would be incompatible with the social and economic wellbeing of the local community.
“Together with the development of the Recharge site, the appeal scheme would expand the existing cluster of development adjacent to the roundabout. So together they would give rise to an increase in activity.
“But this would not be sufficient to ‘urbanise’ the location, to have any significant effect on tranquillity, or break down and broader pattern with the landscape.
“And I conclude the proposed development would conserve and enhance the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the national park.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.