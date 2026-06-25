There’s major congestion on the A3 this evening following a serious accident near Hindhead.
The southbound carriageway between Hindhead and Liphook was closed earlier this afternoon following a collision near the former BMW garage at Bramshott Chase.
The southbound Hindhead Tunnel was also closed for a period with long queues developing.
The Herald & Post has received unverified reports that both the tunnel and carriageway are now open to traffic, but motorists have been urged to avoid the area, if possible. More follows.
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