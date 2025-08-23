The political party has asked the council’s planning enforcement team to investigate, arguing the Fleet Road hotel is being used for long-term accommodation without the required planning permission.
According to Reform UK Aldershot, a review of the council’s planning records shows 13 applications for extensions, refurbishments and other works at the site, but none authorising a change of use from a C1 hotel — designated for short-term visitor accommodation — to hostel-style or residential use.
The party says this amounts to a “material change of use” that may breach the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.
The complaint submitted to the council claims the hotel’s current use has resulted in the “loss of lawful hotel use,” disruption to local amenity, additional pressures on public services and risks to community confidence.
Similar disputes have been raised elsewhere. In Epping, the High Court granted an injunction preventing a local hotel being used for asylum accommodation without planning permission.
In Southampton, Reform UK said it has lodged a comparable enforcement complaint regarding the Highfield House Hotel.
A Reform UK Aldershot spokesperson said: “Potters International was approved and run as a hotel, not as long-term asylum accommodation.
“Its current use appears unauthorised, has raised community concerns, and has placed additional burdens on local services.
“Planning law exists for a reason — to protect communities and ensure fairness. If councils in places like Epping and Southampton can act, so must Rushmoor.”
Rushmoor Borough Council has been asked to confirm whether the hotel has planning permission for its current use and, if not, to require either a retrospective application or take enforcement action.
This week, Epping Forest District Council in Essex secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing The Bell Hotel in Epping from being used to house asylum seekers. Mr Justice Eyre ruled that residents must be moved out by 4pm on September 12.
A spokesperson added: “We have already worked with the government to successfully close the asylum accommodation at Hillside Place in Farnborough, and we will continue to work closely with the Home Office to meet their ambition to close all asylum hotels as swiftly as possible and ensure the best outcome for Aldershot and Farnborough.”
Home Office figures show that, as of June 30, about 168 asylum seekers were housed in hotel accommodation in Rushmoor.
The Home Office has used hotels across the country to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers, a policy that has faced criticism from some local councils and community groups.
Rushmoor Borough Council has been contacted for comment.
