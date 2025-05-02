A top ten list of parking ticket hotspots in East Hampshire has been revealed – with roads in Petersfield taking up six of the places.
Hampshire County Council has confirmed their civil enforcement officers handed out 8,408 parking tickets around East Hampshire during the 2024/25 financial year.
That roughly equates to 23 tickets a day, with the vast majority being issued in Petersfield and Alton.
Town centre streets in Petersfield take up places two to six in the top ten list, with Lavant Street and The Square coming second and third, respectively.
St Peter’s Road, High Street and Swan Street take up places four to six, while Charles Street is number eight.
Two villages also feature in the top ten with Headley Road and Redhill Road in Grayshott and Rowlands Castle coming in seven and tenth, respectively, with Market Street in Alton sandwiched in-between.
And taking the top spot? That was High Street in Alton although HCC haven’t revealed the exact number of PCNs issued to motorists on the featured roads.
“Regarding visits by civil enforcement officers, we do not have specific figures for individual towns or villages,” said a spokesperson.
Responsibility for on-street parking enforcement changed hands from East Hampshire District Council to HCC in April 2023. The former still oversees enforcement in EHDC-run car parks like central car park in Petersfield and Ladyplace in Alton.
The Post & Herald also asked for figures for Liss as parish councillors continue to have gripes about ongoing illegal parking around the village centre and Hill Brow Road.
Councillor Andy Smith has urged more people to report parking infringements on the HCC website as the more received, the more likely wardens will visit.
Motorists frequently park in the disabled bay outside Tesco Express and on the double yellow lines on The Whistle Stop corner.