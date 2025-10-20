Drivers in and around Waverley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Milford, slip road and lane closure for structures inspection.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Thursley to Hazlegrove, slip road and lane closures for tunnel works.
• A3, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Shackleford to Milford, slip road and lane closure for horticulture works.
• A3, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Hogs Back to Longmoor, carriageway closures for resurfacing work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.