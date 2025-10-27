Drivers in and around Waverley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Thursley to Hazel Grove, slip road and lane closures for tunnel works.
• A3, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Shackleford to Milford, slip road and lane closure for horticulture works.
• A3, from 9pm November 2 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Thursley to Hazel Grove, Speed restriction for tunnel works.
• A3, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Hogs Back to Longmoor, carriageway closures for resurfacing work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.