Drivers in and around Waverley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 8pm July 20 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Hogs Back to Longmoor, carriageway closures for resurfacing work.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M3, from 9pm August 13 to 6am August 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 5, slip road closure for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.