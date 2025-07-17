The new manager of a Waverley pre-school is off to a good start after making the grade with an Ofsted inspector, writes Anna Carroll.
Seale Village Pre-School has been given a ‘Good’ rating following a recent inspection with the school’s outdoor set up, communication and inclusivity all being lauded.
The report also makes good reading for Amie Van Loo as the inspection was the first since she took over in September 2023. And even more encouragingly, the result confirms a great turnaround as Ofsted pressed for improvements following a complaint two years earlier.
The pre-school, which is based at Seale Village Hall and has 36 children on its roll, received a “Good” grade for overall effectiveness and the same rating in all five sub-categories.
Inspector Sonia Panchal was impressed with its “nurturing environment that fosters both physical and emotional development. She also highlighted the value of regular sessions held in the woodland areas, noting that children “thoroughly enjoy spending time in the extensive outdoor space” and that “their physical development progresses remarkably well”.
The report suggests the school environment is “language-rich” with Insp Patel noting the staff use of sign language alongside spoken word to support children who experience communication difficulties.”
Teachers play a role in promoting inclusivity, catering to the spectrum of the student’s needs.
Her report states: “They make impressive use of the cosy areas, relax on comfortable chairs and chat happily with their friends.”
The pre-school’s management have also created a “safe and calm environment” with Insp Patel also noting the warm interactions between staff and children and the latter’s strong love for learning.
Amie expressed pride in the team’s hard work and positive feedback, saying: “This glowing report of Seale Village Pre-School having ‘passionate leaders and staff’ encompasses the school’s determination to create a stimulating environment for children to thrive.”
