A serial shoplifter has been given a suspended prison sentence after being charged with a variety of thefts around East Hampshire.
Whitehill woman Rachael Cole was arrested on Thursday following a police investigation into a spate of thefts around the Forest Shopping Centre in Bordon.
The incidents included the theft of £209.60 worth of items, including alcohol, from Lidl on the day and £100 worth of products from the nearby B&M on Wednesday.
The 44-year-old of Warren Close was charged and remanded in custody with the shoplifter appearing before Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning.
She pleaded guilty to the aforementioned offences and also admitting to stealing £15 of alcohol from the Marks & Spencer on Petersfield High Street on July 9, and £6.39 worth of food and drink from Tesco Causeway Petersfield on June 19.
She was handed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
