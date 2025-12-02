The increase comes as Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner and retail crime leads from Surrey Police publish their first retail crime report, setting out the Force’s commitment to victims.
The report follows a survey of the business community earlier this year.
Respondents shared their experiences of retail crime, with some saying insurance premiums had risen because of repeat incidents. Others said they felt unable to protect themselves from theft.
In spring, Surrey Police launched its Retail Crime Strategy, committing the Force to attend reports where appropriate, follow all reasonable lines of enquiry, target repeat offenders and tackle organised criminal networks.
Positive outcomes for shoplifting have increased since Chief Constable Tim De Meyer launched his plan for the Force two years ago.
Charges have risen by 465 percent over that period. A total of 1,347 shoplifting offences have been charged this year, and the Force aims to increase the number by more than 400 in the coming months.
More than a quarter — 27.3 percent — of all shoplifting reports now result in a “solved outcome”, which includes charges, summons, community resolutions and cautions.
Overall, charges for all types of offending in Surrey have more than doubled in a year.
Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend said: “The responses we had to our survey demonstrated very clearly the impact that retail crime has on the business community in Surrey.
“Retailers are feeling demoralised, exhausted and, in some cases, frightened. It is not acceptable that anyone trying simply to do their job should be targeted by criminals.
“Retail crime often goes hand-in-hand with other serious offending, including abuse, threats and violence, as well as organised criminality.
“Its victims include every one of us impacted by rising costs, as well as entire communities who feel less safe.
“It is vital that it is taken seriously.
“The overall picture in Surrey is one of significant improvement, with a dramatic increase in charges, although there is still a long road ahead to get to where we need to be.
“We are committed to that journey. This type of offending is a priority for Surrey.”
Chief Inspector Andy Hill, who leads Surrey Police’s response to retail crime, said: “We have made positive steps towards tackling retail crime and keeping communities across the county safe.
“However, we want to do more.
“Tackling retail crime is a collective effort, and we are committed to working with the business community to drive out offending.
“While the statistics show we are going in the right direction, it’s important to remember that at the heart of every offence are real victims who may be deeply affected.
“We must continue to do the right thing for every one of them.”
