The study by retailer Blacks assessed 10 of the country’s top long-distance trails based on a combination of user reviews from AllTrails and annual Google search interest.
The South Downs Way scored 5.91 out of 10, with an average user rating of 4.2 stars and around 178,200 annual searches.
The 100-mile trail runs from Winchester to Eastbourne through the South Downs National Park, England’s newest national park.
Officially designated as a National Trail in 1972, the route follows ancient ridgelines and historic tracks that have been walked for thousands of years.
Typically completed in seven to nine days, the trail features a total elevation gain of 14,370 feet (4,380 metres) and offers views of the chalk downs and coastal cliffs.
The top spot in the ranking went to Scotland’s West Highland Way, which scored 9.24 out of 10. That route, running 95 miles from Milngavie to Fort William, was praised for its dramatic scenery and proximity to Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest peak.
Monarch’s Way, which follows the escape route taken by King Charles II in 1651 in England, and the Snowdonia Slate Trail in Wales shared second place with scores of 8.48.
Calum Jones, a hiking writer at Blacks, said the list was designed to highlight the variety of multi-day hikes available across the UK.
“The UK is home to some incredible multi-day hikes which offer a more challenging alternative to shorter routes.
“With such a diverse range of landscapes across the UK, there is a perfect long-distance walk for all types of hikers, the best of which you can find in our list.“
He advised walkers to research the trail length and terrain in advance to determine the most suitable equipment.
