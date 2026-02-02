Parents in Beacon Hill are warning that speeding traffic is putting children’s lives at risk every day.
Two urgent campaigns are underway – one for a 20mph zone within the village, and another to slow traffic on the dangerous Churt Road, where children get off the school buses with no safe crossing.
Surrey County Council is consulting on the 20mph village scheme, with residents invited to share their views by February 15. Early feedback shows strong support.
The goal is clear: slow traffic on residential streets, especially around the school, and make the village safer for children, families, elderly residents, and all pedestrians.
But campaigners say this alone will not solve the most serious danger point: Churt Road, the main road running right next to the village.
Currently set at 40mph, the road has no pedestrian crossing, despite being the drop-off point for Woolmer Hill School buses.
Children are forced to cross fast-moving traffic on a bend with limited visibility. Parents describe the daily risk as “terrifying.”
“There is no safe place for children to cross,” said Alexis Dixon of the Beacon Hill Residents Association.
“Vehicles regularly exceed the speed limit. We have video evidence showing how dangerous this is. It is unacceptable that we would have to wait for a serious accident to prompt consideration of safety measures.”
Parent Jasmin Tyrie added: “There’s no safe crossing for children getting off the school buses, and the high speed of traffic puts them, especially those with additional needs, at serious risk.”
“The speeds people travel at are frightening,” she said. “I think it's really important, not jut for the children but for the elderly residents and those with special needs. Other villages have 20mph and 30mph limits – why don’t we?”
