Haslemere now has its first dedicated Pilates training school, bringing accredited, professional Pilates education to the area for the first time. The Pilates School officially opened on the first weekend of February, hosting the first two days of its inaugural course at Haslemere Pilates Studio. The next stage of training is set to take place later this month.
Founded by Karol House and Vicky Evans, the school draws on more than 40 years of combined experience in Pilates and movement education. Karol, also a trained physiotherapist, adds clinical insight to the teaching, ensuring a strong foundations-led approach. The school offers YMCA-certified qualifications, focusing exclusively on professional education rather than public fitness classes, making it a unique offering for aspiring instructors in Haslemere and the surrounding areas.
Speaking about the launch, Karol House said: “We wanted to create a training environment that prioritises quality and long-term skill development. Bringing a fully accredited Pilates training school to Haslemere felt like a natural next step, and it’s been really rewarding to welcome our first group of students.”
Students are supported not only through qualification-based training but also through practical teaching experience. Opportunities to teach at Haslemere Pilates and Vicky Evans Pilates allow students to gain real-world experience, while guidance on finding work after graduation helps bridge the gap between training and employment.
The founders also plan to run educational talks and launch a podcast, supporting ongoing professional development for the wider Pilates community.
The courses are aimed at aspiring Pilates instructors, existing fitness and movement professionals, and those looking to retrain or deepen their understanding of Pilates through a structured, accredited pathway.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.