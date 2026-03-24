The Surrey-born Archbishop of Canterbury will take part in her installation ceremony at the city’s cathedral tomorrow (Wednesday, March 25).
Ahead of the ceremony, Dame Sarah Mullally completed a six-day walking pilgrimage from London to Canterbury, joined by supporters along the route.
On Monday, March 23, she also attended the funeral of the Bishop of Guildford, the Rt Revd Andrew Watson, who died earlier this month from pancreatic cancer.
The previous day, she arrived in Canterbury, joined by about 100 supporters, for the final stretch to the cathedral.
Dame Sarah, who was born in Woking, said: “It’s been a real joy - it’s also a joy to know that we’re done.”
She was met by the city’s mayor, the Dean of Canterbury Cathedral and the Bishop of Dover as crowds cheered and bells rang out.
She said: “I would like to thank you all for your support, whichever part you played in this walk, this pilgrimage.
“To have accompanied me on the way, whether physically or in prayer, I am very grateful for that, and I look forward very much to you joining with me either in person or online or in prayer on Wednesday.”
More than 2,000 people were expected to attend the installation ceremony, including members of the Royal Family and faith representatives from around the world.
The service marks the start of Dame Sarah’s ministry after she was named to the role last October and confirmed in January at St Paul’s Cathedral.
She will deliver her first sermon at Canterbury Cathedral to a congregation including the Prince and Princess of Wales, representing the King.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch are also expected to attend, alongside faith leaders, charities, healthcare workers and schoolchildren.
Dame Sarah grew up in Woking, where she attended Winston Churchill School and Woking Sixth Form College, before training as a nurse in London.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.