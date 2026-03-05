Faith leaders, politicians and community figures across Surrey have paid tribute to the Bishop of Guildford, the Rt Revd Andrew Watson, following his death from cancer.
Bishop Andrew, 64, died on Tuesday less than a month after he announced he had been diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer.
Mr Michael More-Molyneux, Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, said news of the bishop’s illness had “struck shock and disbelief” across the county and the Diocese of Guildford.
He said: “The news that Bishop Andrew had inoperable cancer struck shock and disbelief across the Diocese and the county. Andrew Watson became Bishop of Guildford in February 2015. I remember his inauguration on a beautiful sunny afternoon in Guildford Cathedral.
“He was held in the highest regard and loved throughout the Diocese. This was clearly reflected on the day of his prayer vigil at Guildford Cathedral and the attendance at Evensong.
“My abiding memory will be of his involvement with various multi-faith meetings around the county. His presence had a great effect on the meetings, and whenever he commented, all members of all faiths listened intently and respected his clear thinking.”
Al Pinkerton, the MP for Surrey Heath, described Bishop Andrew as “a great man”.
He said: “This is a monumental loss. My heartfelt condolences go to everyone who knew him, worked with him, and loved him. His passing will be mourned by many, and he will be long remembered by all whose lives he touched.”
Faith leaders also paid tribute to Bishop Andrew’s commitment to interfaith dialogue.
Imam Hafiz Hashmi, head imam of the Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking, said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bishop Andrew. It was an honour to work alongside him in our interfaith efforts, where he consistently demonstrated wisdom, humility and a sincere commitment to building bridges between communities.
“When he was being considered for the role of bishop, I was consulted as part of a small committee to reflect on what kind of leadership our area needed. I recall expressing the need for a bishop who would be present, compassionate, and open to meaningful engagement across faiths. Bishop Andrew embodied those qualities with integrity and grace.
“His dedication to dialogue, mutual respect, and service to the wider community will not be forgotten. My heartfelt condolences go to his family, his colleagues, and the entire diocesan community during this time of loss.”
Rabbi Alexander Goldberg described Bishop Andrew as “a man of quiet courage, deep conviction and remarkable gentleness”.
“There are friendships in public life that remain courteous and professional. I believe ours went beyond that,” said the rabbi.
“He was a true friend of the Jewish people and to me personally. His commitment to Jewish–Christian dialogue was sincere and deeply lived. In times of tension, he chose relationship over rhetoric, and solidarity over division.”
He added: “Guildford and Surrey have lost their Bishop. I have lost a brother from another faith and a friend whose counsel, support, kindness and quiet strength I will deeply miss. May his memory be a blessing.”
