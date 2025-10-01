A Surrey Police officer has been handed a final written warning after being caught on CCTV taking and hiding a pub’s card machine during a night out in London.
Special Sergeant Graham Farmer, who has served with Surrey Police for 15 years, was off duty when the incident happened at The Audley pub in London’s Mayfair in June last year.
While waiting to be served, Sgt Farmer picked up the card reader from the bar and held it behind his back. When asked to leave, he walked out still carrying it and was later seen putting it in a waist-high plant pot outside.
The Chief of Surrey Constabulary had assessed Sgt Farmer’s conduct so serious as to justify dismissal. But a police misconduct hearing panel on September 3 this year, decided to give the long-serving officer a final written warning.
A misconduct panel said his behaviour was “deliberate and intentional” and broke the rules of honesty, integrity and conduct expected of police officers.
In an interview, Special Sergeant Farmer had stated he had picked up the card reader to show the bar staff his intent to pay.
But the panel found this account was not plausible on the basis CCTV showed the police officer had picked up the card machine and concealed it behind his back straight away, out of sight of the bar staff.
Mr Farmer, who has received commendations during his career, admitted he should have returned the machine but denied deliberately trying to hide it.
The panel rejected his explanation, saying his account “lacked credibility.” But members agreed the incident was limited to a single episode in a brief duration and the sergeant had admitted he should have left the card machine at the bar or handed it back to staff.
Although the pub didn’t lose any money, the panel said the incident risked damaging the public’s trust in policing, especially as Sgt Farmer had identified himself as a police officer inside the pub.
He will now remain in the force but will be under a final written warning for three years. If breached, he could be at risk of dismissal.
