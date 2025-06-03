Summer holidays could be shorted in Surrey in favour for a longer October half-term break, after a county council decision.
The change by Surrey County Council (SCC) means the October half term will now be two weeks long instead of the normal one week. Five days will be taken off the usual summer holiday period in July 2027 instead.
A public opinion survey carried out from December 2024 received 3,775 responses. Approximately 56 per cent of people agreed with having a two week autumn half term, and 36 per cent opposed the idea.
Clare Curran, SCC Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Lifelong Learning said the results from recent public consultations with schools and residents show “there is a clear appetite for change”.
She said 60 per cent of schools that responded were in favour of a two week autumn half term, 30 per cent were against and a further 10 percent were undecided.
The two week autumn half-term break for community and voluntary controlled schools will begin in the 2026/27 academic year.
Cllr Curran said: “This work is in response to the national conversation regarding school term times, and the feedback received by the council from schools, school staff, and families regarding the challenges of differing term dates.
“It is our intent to facilitate the council, schools and multi academy trusts working in partnership to set term dates that are consistent across the county.”
The school year will still have 195 days, including five Inset days, the council said.
