Frensham Common is a safer place thanks to two Year 11 students.
Sebastian Catesby, 16, and James Fricker, 15, of Frensham Heights School found an unexploded mortar, thought to be from World War II, while walking on the common.
Sebastian said: “We noticed a metallic object partially sticking out of the foliage on the heath. At first, we weren’t sure what it was, so we took a closer look. After a few moments, I became concerned that it could be some form of military ordnance.
“As an RAF Cadet with an interest in military history, I recognised several features that looked consistent with a mortar round, including the distinctive fins and overall shape. Given the area’s military history, we felt it was important to take it seriously.”
Sebastian said his cadet training helped him keep calm and assess the situation. “We carefully put the object back where we found it, moved away from the area and recorded the location using What3Words. We then called 999.”
They sent the location and photographs to the police who called Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists. They who confirmed it was a mortar and joined the police at the scene, later carrying out a controlled explosion.
Back at school the boys did some research.
“A Canadian Second World War mortar was found and destroyed by EOD in the Frensham area several years earlier, which made the discovery even more interesting,” said Sebastian.
“I’m glad we decided to report it straight away. The common is used by walkers, families and dog owners every day, and if our actions helped prevent someone from being injured, then it was definitely the right thing to do, also considering the fact this has happened more than once.
“If you find suspicious items it’s best to report it than end up feeling guilty if an accident were to occur.”
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